Loke denies DAP factions after Zahid’s ‘Team B’ claim

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the party does not have a Team A, B or C.

KLANG : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has denied the existence of factions within the party, following allegations that one faction was behind statements targeting incarcerated former prime minister Najib Razak.

This follows Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks yesterday that he was informed of a “Team B” which went on the offensive against Najib and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

“There is no Team A, Team B or Team C within DAP. There is only one – Team DAP,” Loke said at the Selangor DAP Convention at the Grand Centro Ballroom Klang at Centro Mall Klang today.

MORE TO COME