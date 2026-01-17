Malay unity only possible if Umno cuts ties with DAP, Zahid told

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday dismissed the proposed ‘big tent’ concept, saying his party was in a better position to unite the Malays.

PETALING JAYA : Umno’s efforts to unite the Malay community can only succeed if it stops cooperating with DAP, a PAS leader says.

PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Che Sulaiman suggested that Umno take the first step by severing ties with DAP to make the agenda of Malay and Muslim unity successful.

“PAS has always been open to the agenda of Muslim unity based on political cooperation, which prioritises Islamic principles above party or personal interests.

“Umno needs to demonstrate sincerity (in its efforts to unite the Malays) with courage and dignity. The first step: leave the DAP.”

Syahir Che Sulaiman.

Syahir, who is Bachok MP, claimed that no Malay would accept the agenda championed by DAP, which is working with Umno in the unity government.

He also said the “big tent” had failed to materialise as Umno was not involved

Zahid said Umno was not just a political party but a “Malay house” that served as a platform to unite the community and help them face current challenges, including those political in nature.

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, on the other hand, said Muslim unity would fail if it is built around individual parties, as each group has its own diverse following.

“Malays need a broad coalition beyond the framework of their respective parties, groups or organisations.

“Muslim unity must be based on shared commonalities and give priority to those commonalities,” said the Kubang Kerian MP.