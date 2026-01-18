Amanah, Bersatu leaders pour cold water on Zahid’s ‘grand coalition’ idea

Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said voters want concrete solutions to rising living costs, economic opportunities, leadership integrity and a better future for the young. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malay support can be restored through policy reforms, strong administrative performance and political integrity, not necessarily via the proposed “grand coalition”, says Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar.

Mahfuz, commenting on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s plan to bring together Malay-Muslim parties under a “grand coalition”, said forming identity-based blocs could create unease among government component partners and within the plural society.

At the Umno general assembly, Zahid was reported as saying that there were parties that had approached Umno for closer cooperation and he was open to collaboration provided they did not undermine the stability of the unity government.

Last June, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched a “Malay secretariat committee” to restore the community’s influence in government, but the initiative has seen little progress so far and was not embraced by Umno.

Mahfuz said he respected Zahid’s position as a partner in the unity government and his experience in Malay politics.

However, he said the proposal must be articulated with greater care to avoid misinterpretation.

He said voters want concrete solutions to rising living costs, economic opportunities, leadership integrity and a better future for the young.

“Malays are not calling for unity built on slogans; they want tangible solutions.”

He said the unity government was formed out of the recognition that Malaysia can no longer move forward with sectarian politics, he told FMT.

Mahfuz said any form of political cooperation must be grounded in the interests of the nation and the people.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the proposed grand coalition appeared to be a political manoeuvre aimed at preserving the unity government.

He said what Malays and the wider public needed was not a concept designed to “prop up a failed government”, but a cooperation based on a “big tent” approach that could offer real solutions and serve as an alternative to its shortcomings.

“Perhaps what the people need right now is not a Malay-Muslim coalition to support the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity government.

“Instead, they need a truly genuine movement that fights for the interests of Islam, the ummah, Malays and Bumiputeras, and is capable of becoming an alternative to the current government.”