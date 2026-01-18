Selangor DAP Youth threatens to reclaim Dusun Tua seat

The Dusun Tua state assembly seat in Selangor, formerly held by DAP, was won by an Umno candidate in 2023 after PH made way for BN. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor DAP Youth has threatened to reclaim the Dusun Tua state seat after an Umno leader claimed the party was never politically aligned with DAP but only cooperated within the framework of a unity government.

DAP had given up the Dusun Tua seat in Selangor at the 2023 elections, when Pakatan Harapan decided to make way for a Barisan Nasional candidate.

Selangor DAP Youth said it was not easy to convince the grassroots that the sacrifice was necessary for the country’s political stability, let alone give up a winnable seat to an ally.

“Even after such a sacrifice has been made, there are still those on the other side claiming that DAP never stood with them as a comrade. We call upon Selangor DAP to reconsider our stance.

“If our sincerity is not appreciated, then perhaps it is better to keep that sincerity to ourselves, reclaim the seat, and nominate our own candidate in the next state election,” it said in a statement.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said that the party had “never been together with DAP” and that the two parties only decided to cooperate following the hung Parliament after the November 2022 general election.

He was responding to PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Che Sulaiman who suggested that Umno take the first step by severing ties with DAP to make the agenda of Malay and Muslim unity successful.