Nobody in Bersatu mandated to negotiate ‘grand coalition’, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has questioned Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s claim of holding talks with Bersatu and PAS leaders on a proposed “grand coalition”, saying no one from Bersatu has been mandated to engage in this matter.

“This matter has also never been discussed in any meeting of Bersatu’s Supreme Council,” he said in a statement.

He said any inter-party discussions involving any form of cooperation between Bersatu and Umno must go through the official party channels and be attended by the top leadership of both parties.

“Such discussions should be conducted transparently, taking into account all factors, including the views of our coalition partners in Perikatan Nasional and Umno’s position in the unity government.”

However, Muhyiddin said he wished to adopt an open stance on the matter, adding that the party would consider the proposal put forward by Zahid after getting clearer input.

Zahid had confirmed meeting several leaders from PAS and Bersatu in an informal meeting to discuss uniting the Malays through a “grand coalition”.

He said the grand coalition would involve at least 10 top leaders from the various Malay-Muslim parties, including the presidents, deputy presidents and other senior leaders.

Zahid had expressed his wish to form this new grand coalition to unite all Malay-Muslim parties under one umbrella in his winding-up speech at the Umno general assembly.

He said this new coalition would not be a threat to the unity government and assured Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that he had no intention of forming a backdoor government.