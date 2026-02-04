12 Selangor FC supporters charged over drug possession, abuse

Screenshots from a video showing the Selangor FC fans on the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge on Sunday evening.

PETALING JAYA : Twelve Selangor FC supporters who caused a commotion at the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge last Sunday have been charged at the magistrates’ court for drug possession and abuse.

Amirul Izham Anuwa, 26, faced three charges of possessing 1.12g of cannabis, and 0.37g of nimetazepam, and administering a dangerous drug believed to be tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) into his body at the Kuala Terengganu police headquarters on Feb 2, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He was granted RM5,000 bail for the first two charges and RM2,000 for the third, pending chemical analysis results.

Five supporters – Akmal Hakim Abd Aziz, Alif Aiman Abdullah, Asyraaf Syazwan Azman, Akmal Haqim Amir Hamzah and Adam Hakimi Misra – were charged with administering THC at the Terengganu police headquarters between 2.55am and 3.45am on the same date.

Bail for them was set at RM2,000 each, also pending chemical results.

In a separate court, six more accused – Shafirul Hisham Hassan, 26, Syafiq Junaedi, 27, Ahmad Naqiuddin Ahmad Nordzri, 29, Ahmad Ziyad Zulkifli, 26, Afiq Haikal Gunawan, 27, and Asyraf Azli, 25 – were charged with administering drugs at the same location.

Five of them allegedly administered THC, while Asyraf, 25, was charged with administering methamphetamine. They were granted RM2,500 bail each.

All the charges were framed under Sections 6, 12, 15(1)(a), and 38B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Amendment 2002).

Convictions carry fines of up to RM100,000, imprisonment up to five years, and police supervision of two to three years for drug administration offences.