Clinic doctor charged with killing wife and son

Dr Chia Tong Hong was charged in two separate Johor Bahru magistrates’ courts. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A doctor at a private clinic has been slapped with four charges in the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court in relation to the murder of his wife and their five-year-old son.

Dr Chia Tong Hong, 34, nodded after he was charged with killing Phun Lai Ling, 37, and their son, Aaden Chia, in two separate magistrates’ courts, Bernama reported.

No plea was recorded since murder cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Chia was accused of committing the offences at a house in Bandar Dato’ Onn, Johor Bahru, between 9.50pm and 10.34pm on Dec 30.

The charge of murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code is punishable by the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison and a minimum 12 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

Chia was also charged with obstructing the police investigation into his son’s murder by changing the position of the deceased. He was accused of committing this offence at the same location at 8.10am on Dec 31.

He pleaded not guilty to this charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to two years in prison, a maximum RM10,000 fine or both, upon conviction.

The accused also claimed trial to causing the disappearance of evidence by disposing of his wife’s false nails. The charge under Section 201 of the same law is punishable by a maximum seven years in prison and a fine, upon conviction.

Chia, represented by lawyer Bernard George, was denied bail. The courts fixed March 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Sarah Siti Aisyah Mustapha Kamal, Nurul Fatihah Nizam and Siti Aishah Latif prosecuted.