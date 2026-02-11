Man claims trial to attacking policeman, civilian with golf club

Zul Mazuwan Zulhilman Suresh Kumar was granted bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered not to disturb the victims until the disposal of the case.

PETALING JAYA : A 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Butterworth magistrates’ court in Penang today to attacking a police officer and a civilian with a golf club last month.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Zul Mazuwan Zulhilman Suresh Kumar entered his plea after the charge was read out before magistrate Aini Adilah Faizal.

He was accused of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means to the two men, aged 38 and 26, at a house in Taman Bagan, Butterworth, Seberang Perai Tengah, at around 2pm on Jan 31.

The charge was framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping or any two of the punishments.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi while Zul was represented by lawyer Y Yogeswaran.

The court granted Zul bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered him not to disturb the victims until the disposal of the case. It set March 27 for the next mention of the case.