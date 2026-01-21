Age no barrier for Mohana Gill, who’s still writing at 90

Mohana Gill, who is known for her inspiring works on healthy living, plant-based cuisine, and children’s stories, only began writing at age 70. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Many people discover their true calling early on. But for award-winning author Mohana Gill, that defining moment came at age 70 – a turning point that reshaped the course of her life.

Two decades later, Mohana, whose full name is Mohana Rosie Gill, remains creatively vibrant at 90, continuing to write with undiminished passion, while many of her contemporaries have slowed down or devoted their time entirely to family and grandchildren.

Known for her inspiring works on healthy living, plant-based cuisine, and children’s storytelling, Mohana has published more than 20 books.

At her home in Bukit Gasing recently, the Myanmar-born author told Bernama that writing became possible only after her children had grown, which gave her the time and space to focus on personal passions.

“I never thought too much about it; I just wrote. But it was only after my first book that I truly found my identity as Mohana Gill. Before that, I was simply Mrs Gill, Dr Gill’s wife, and everyone called me Rose.

“Mohana is actually my real name, but I had never used it before. When I started writing, I didn’t want to continue with the name Rose because it sounded too western. At 70, Mohana Gill was ‘born’, and since then, I have been known as a writer,” she shared.

Mohana grew up in Myanmar before moving to Malaysia as an expatriate, where she served as a lecturer at several institutions of higher learning, including Universiti Malaya.

She later married Malaysian doctor Satwant Singh Gill, now 93, obtained Malaysian citizenship in 1968, and made Malaysia her home.

Motherhood, and later grandmotherhood, nurtured in her a deep commitment to healthy eating – a value she believes is essential for well-being and growth, and one she now shares with a wider audience through her books.

Her first book, “Fruitastic”, was published in 2006. It combines nutritional knowledge with fruit-based recipes.

Mohana at the launch of her acclaimed book ‘Moringalicious’ in November 2023. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

“I started with fruits because my husband enjoys them and often reminds me that they are good for health. Rather than write about dishes that had already been widely covered, I thought it better to focus on fruits first, then expand to vegetables, and eventually children’s books,” she explained.

The success of “Fruitastic” proved to be a defining milestone, paving the way for a diverse body of work bridging food, culture, and well-being. These include “Vegemania” (2006), “Myanmar Cuisine, Culture and Customs” (2014), “Happylicious” (2015), “Flowerlicious” (2019), and “Moringalicious” (2023).

She has also written more than 12 children’s books centred on healthy eating and food awareness, some published internationally and recognised for their educational value.

Her contributions have earned international acclaim. At the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month, “Fruitastic” received the “Best of the Best” accolade under the “Malaysia in the World” category, while “Moringalicious” was recognised under “Food Culture in the World”.

Mohana continues to lead an active daily life, spending her time reading, knitting, and cooking, while maintaining a balanced, vegetable-based diet – habits she credits with sustaining both her health and creativity.

“For me, age is not a barrier. As long as we can still think, move and do something meaningful, we can continue to contribute,” she said, adding that gratitude and self-acceptance are central to ageing well.

Mohana is now working on a new children’s book titled “Malaysian Treasure”, which weaves elements of local heritage – a project she hopes will become a lasting gift for future generations.