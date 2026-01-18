Red Eagle, the cooking oil you grew up with, undergoes a glow-up

Red Eagle’s expanded range reflects how the brand has grown alongside Malaysian kitchens. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : If your kitchen has ever smelled like hot oil meeting garlic, chances are Red Eagle was involved.

It’s the bottle many of us reach for without thinking – the one that sits quietly next to the stove, ready for weekday dinners, festive cooking marathons, and everything in between.

Now, as it heads into 2026, Red Eagle has given itself a refresh. Not a reinvention – more like a glow-up that still feels comfortingly familiar.

The brand’s relaunch at AEON Mall Metro Prima Kepong on Friday brought together key figures from the Yee Lee Group, including group managing director Lim Ee Young, executive director Lim Kim Kow, head of YL Brands Dominic Poh, and Patrick Ee, general manager of Yee Lee Trading Co.

Red Eagle marks its refreshed look and renewed promise with a nationwide rollout. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

With the refresh comes a new look and a clear message: “A Promise, Crafted in Gold.” Behind the slogan is a renewed focus on quality, from ingredient sourcing to manufacturing processes and packaging improvements – all while holding on to the trust that has been built over generations.

And if you spot a bright red truck rolling into town, familiar wings spread proudly across its sides, know this: Red Eagle is on the move. As part of its relaunch, the brand’s cheerful “Ong-The-Go” Truck is travelling across major towns in peninsular Malaysia until Feb 15.

Instead of announcing its new chapter from afar, Red Eagle is bringing it straight to the people, turning a rebrand into a shared, everyday experience complete with an interactive activity you, too, can be a part of.

All you need is a single receipt of at least RM38 on Red Eagle products at these locations. This qualifies you to grab as much as you can from the “Ong-The-Go” Truck within the designated time limit of eight seconds!

The ‘Ong-The-Go’ Truck turns a RM38 receipt into a high-energy grab challenge. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

It’s a fitting way for Red Eagle to reintroduce itself. After all, this is a brand that has always been close to the ground – in wet markets, street food stalls, kopitiams and home kitchens.

Since 1976, Red Eagle has been a quiet but constant presence in households across the country. It began with cooking oil, before gradually expanding into sesame oil, bihun, and a range of specialty culinary oils.

Those additions followed the rhythm of Malaysian cooking – practical, adaptable and flavour-driven. The infused oils – flavoured with garlic, onion and mala garlic and made using real ingredients – are a good example: they add aroma, crunch and depth to a dish without demanding extra steps, perfect for cooks who want big flavour with minimal fuss.

There’s also a quieter, but important, shift happening. The 500g cooking oil bottle now uses 40% less plastic than before, while other popular sizes are recyclable.

It’s Red Eagle acknowledging that modern kitchens don’t just care about taste – they care about responsibility as well.

Made with real garlic, onion and mala chilli, Red Eagle’s infused oils are designed for big flavour with minimal fuss. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

More than anything, what makes Red Eagle endure isn’t design or slogans but usefulness. The cooking oil comes in eight different volumes, from small bottles for home cooks to large packs used by hawkers, restaurants and street food vendors.

Behind the scenes, the brand continues to meet strict standards, with halal, HACCP and ISO 9001 certifications reinforcing the trust many Malaysians already place in it. These are details most people don’t think about while cooking – which is exactly the point.

In the end, Red Eagle’s story isn’t about chasing trends, it’s about staying relevant without losing its soul. The logo may look fresher, the bottles lighter and the flavours bolder, but the promise remains the same: to be there, quietly dependable, every time something good is cooking.

Find out more about Red Eagle here. Follow Red Eagle on Facebook and Instagram.