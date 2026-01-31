Kim Heong Popiah wowing the crowds since 1928

Tan Ming Leong, seen here with his wife, Lim Soo Hui, is the fourth-generation owner keeping the legacy of Kim Heong Popiah Corner alive. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KLANG : Old family businesses have a quiet charm. They may adapt with the times, but the flavours stay familiar – the kind people return to, year after year.

One such gem is Kim Heong Popiah Corner, a nearly century-old business now run by its fourth generation, Tan Ming Leong, alongside his wife, Lim Soo Hui.

Their main stall is in Port Klang, but four nights a week, the couple also makes the rounds at various pasar malam around Klang and Port Klang, bringing the same beloved taste to different neighbourhoods.

The stall doesn’t shout for attention – no flashy signboard, just a modest setup and the steady rhythm of a business doing what it has done best for decades.

“My great-grandmother started the business in 1928. It was then carried on by my grandmother and mother, and now me,” Tan, 41, told FMT Lifestyle

Their journey began in Kapar, where Tan’s great-grandmother sold popiah and kuih from her home – a simple business built on hard work, drawing customers who valued food freshly made by hand.

Each popiah is generously filled with crunchy ‘sengkuang’ (jicama), bean curd, bean sprouts, green coral lettuce and more. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

When her daughter took over, she focussed on one item: popiah. She sold it out of her home in Pandamaran, steadily building a loyal following.

Later, the business found its way to its present location under Tan’s mother. Working alongside her husband, she served popiah and bubur cha cha, serving customers who dropped by for a quick snack, a warm dessert, or sometimes both.

Tan and his two older brothers helped their parents at the stall – an experience that quietly sparked his interest in the business. So, when his mother asked him to join her, Tan said yes.

“I’m proud of this business, especially when many of our customers tell us the food is delicious,” said Tan, adding that his parents have since retired.

Still, he knows that even heritage must evolve to survive. “I’ve tweaked the recipe slightly, because people’s tastes back then and today aren’t the same – they prefer something healthier these days,” he said, adding that he uses less oil and salt.

Tan shared that he also introduced popiah skins made with oat flour, giving the classic rolls a healthier twist.

Creamy and comforting, the sweet bubur cha cha is the perfect pairing with the popiah. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

But even with these changes, the heart of the popiah remains the same – homemade “lap cheong” (Chinese pork sausage), pork lard and “sengkuang” (jicama) – give each bite its signature texture.

And that’s only the start. Each generously sized roll is also packed with colourful ingredients: bean curd, bean sprouts, green coral lettuce, boiled egg and more. One bite in, and you get why it has such a loyal following: it’s savoury, satisfying and bursting with flavour.

Then there is the bubur cha cha – rich, creamy and indulgent. It’s the perfect sweet finish to your meal. Together, it’s a combination that keeps people coming back, even from miles away.

“Some come from Kuala Lumpur, Subang Jaya and other places. Many have moved away from the area, but whenever they’re back, they come here,” Tan said.

Yet, as he looks ahead, Tan admits the future is uncertain. While he hopes the legacy will continue, he understands that his children, now aged 12 and 10, may have different dreams.

Tan shared that even customers who have relocated still return to Kim Heong Popiah Corner for their favourite snack. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

For now, though, he is simply focused on doing what his family has done for decades – showing up, rolling each popiah by hand, and serving his customers with the same care.

Because for those who return time and again, Kim Heong Popiah Corner is more than just a stall. It is a taste of home and a piece of history you can hold in your hands. And Tan is determined to honour that every single day.

Kim Heong Popiah Corner [NON-HALAL]

No 89, Jalan Susur/Besar

42000 Pelabuhan Klang

Selangor

For location, click here.

Business hours:

11.30am-3pm: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

11.30am-5pm: Saturday and Sunday

Closed on Tuesday

Kim Heong Popiah Corner also sets-up their stall at various pasar malam around Klang. For more information, contact 012-266 9250. And follow them on Facebook.