Celebrating the spirit of volunteerism during Thaipusam

‘Batu Caves Brothers’ was seen distributing food to around 3,000 people outside the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple on Jan 25. (Theevya Ragu @ FMT Lifestyle)

GOMBAK : “Annadhanam” is a sacred Indian practice of offering free food to the needy and devotees. It is regarded as one of the highest forms of charity.

In the days leading up to Thaipusam, this spirit of selfless service comes alive in a very visible way.

FMT Lifestyle visited the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple at Batu Caves temple on Jan 25, when crowds of kavadi bearers and devotees carrying “paal kudam” had already begun to gather.

Along the route to the temple, three separate families were distributing food, each with their own story to tell.

Walking from the KTM station towards the temple, Kirubanathini Jeyakumar’s family had set up several tents, serving a steady morning crowd. From full vegetarian meals to desserts, the line barely slowed.

For Kirubanathini Jeyakumar, this is her fourth year of ‘annadhanam’, offering food to the needy. (Hemaviknesh Supramaniam @ FMT Lifestyle)

The 35-year-old medical officer, originally from Ipoh and currently in the final year of her Master’s programme, has been organising “annadhanam” at Batu Caves for four years.

“This started when I moved to Kuala Lumpur for my studies. I started on a small scale, but this year my maternal family joined in, so we were able to go bigger to serve about 600 people” she said.

Over the years, colleagues and close friends began contributing, many of whom now return annually to help.

“For me, ‘annadhanam’ is a form of gratitude and service. It’s my way of giving back for the blessings I’ve received and a reminder to stay grounded in humility. There’s a quiet joy in serving without expectation,” she said.

There were also moments that stayed with her long after the food was served. “I usually stand at the end of the serving table, and especially this year, many devotees came up to offer their blessings. That meant more to me than anything else.”

Lawyer Puvaneswary Tulisiraman and her family were distributing nasi lemak, a tradition they have continued for 10 years. (Theevya Ragu @ FMT Lifestyle)

Further along, lawyer Puvaneswary Tulisiraman and her family were stationed under the afternoon sun. A few tables were lined with vegetarian nasi lemak, mee goreng, drinks and snacks, handed out swiftly to tired devotees.

“My mother-in-law, Annamal, is a homemaker who also runs a breakfast stall near our home,” Puvaneswary shared. Based in Ampang, the family has been doing this for about 10 years.

“It started as a small family effort during Thaipusam, and over time it became a meaningful yearly tradition. We now prepare simple meals for about 500 devotees.”

For her, the most memorable moments are often the simplest. “Seeing exhausted devotees regain their strength after a meal is very moving. At the same time, this act of giving strengthens our family bond.”

Outside the temple grounds, beneath the flyover, a much larger operation was underway.

Several tents, tables and chairs stretched across the area, marked by a banner that shouted “Batu Caves Brothers”. The spread was extensive – biryani rice, curries and multiple side dishes – and the operation has been running for more than 25 years.

The effort is led by 49-year-old Saravana Kumar Ramasamy, who recalled its humble beginnings.

“We used to run a small car wash near Batu Caves. One day, someone told us, ‘If you donate food to people, you’ll do well in life.’”

That advice stayed with Saravana. “We started by feeding 50 people. Today, we do ‘annadhanam’ for around 3,000.”

Thaipusam also serves as a reminder of the value of volunteerism. (Hemaviknesh Supramaniam @ FMT Lifestyle)

Over the years, friends from different professions, whom Saravana described as family, joined in. For them, Thaipusam is not just about a single day of charity.

“We also carry paal kudam, and we remain vegetarian for the entire month until Thaipusam ends,” he said. “Because the food is for devotees, everything – from the ingredients to the pots and ladles – is strictly vegetarian and used only for this purpose, once a year.”

Preparations are intense. Vegetables are cut from mid-afternoon, cooking continues through the night, and after bathing and prayers, the team heads straight to Batu Caves before sunrise to set up.

“By 10am, we start serving, and by 1pm, all the food is finished. In all these years, we’ve never wasted food,” Saravana said.

“The satisfaction we feel when we see empty pots is unmatched. We’ve only ever wanted to grow bigger and do more each year.”

Across all three families, “annadhanam” is not about scale or praise, but the spirit of volunteerism that is central to Thaipusam.