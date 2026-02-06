Malaysian outlet brings Thaipusam celebrations in 12 countries to viewers

Deputy unity minister R Yuneswaran (left) being interviewed by Vanakkam Malaysia’s managing director, M Thiaga Rajan, as part of its coverage of the Thaipusam festival.

PETALING JAYA : Tamil digital media outlet Vanakkam Malaysia has become the first organisation in the country to provide live coverage of Thaipusam celebrations across 12 countries, including the US, UK, Australia and Sri Lanka, to its viewers.

The outlet’s managing director, M Thiaga Rajan, described the live coverage as a public service to allow those who cannot be physically present to “stay connected to their faith and heritage”.

Its coverage of the festivities was streamed round the clock from Jan 31 to Feb 1 and garnered more than 21 million views.

Thiaga Rajan said, however, the coverage was not just about numbers or reach.

“It is about service. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure our followers could experience Thaipusam with clarity, comfort, and authenticity, wherever they were.

“Vanakkam Malaysia is proud to be a digital bridge connecting the Tamil diaspora to our shared spiritual roots,” he said in a statement.

Thiaga Rajan said the outlet deployed its reporters, hosts, and media partners to temples overseas to provide updates, visuals, and on the ground reporting.

The celebrations were also streamed from India, Myanmar, Singapore, Indonesia, Canada, Mauritius and Nigeria.

Vanakkam Malaysia’s coverage of the festival included interviews with spiritual leaders and deputy unity minister R Yuneswaran.