Is ‘Happy Thaipusam’ the right greeting?

I received many WhatsApp messages saying “Happy Thaipusam” yesterday. I’m sure many Hindus received and sent such messages, too. The messages were almost always accompanied by a picture or Lord Muruga or a video depicting Thaipusam.

One friend, however, sent me this message: “Have a meaningful Thaipusam.”

I felt this reflected the spirit of Thaipusam better than the word “happy”. Surprisingly – and I must add, pleasantly so – this greeting came from my friend, Aziz – a good Muslim.

I also received a message from Maybank – again a pleasant surprise – wishing me a “Blessed Thaipusam”, which I felt was more appropriate.

I suppose “Happy Thaipusam” is the easiest and most polite thing to say.

I suppose, too, that with the wide use of social media, many of us feel obliged to extend greetings for Thaipusam.

I feel that “happy” is more appropriate for Deepavali.

This is because Deepavali is a religio-social festival which is celebratory in nature. It celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It not only calls upon the celebrant to be joyful and share the joy with others, but also reminds him or her of the need to do good, for good will always triumph.

Thaipusam is a spiritual observance which calls for self-discipline and inner cleansing; it is a call to surrender to God. And it is best exemplified by the carrying of the kavadi – an offering of oneself to Lord Muruga.

Thaipusam is not really about being happy.

Thaipusam is about becoming a better person, a more disciplined person who takes charge of his or her life like a fearless but kind warrior would, while surrendering to God who ultimately makes everything happen.

The kavadi-carrying devotee has to undergo strict discipline, usually for up to 48 days. This includes sleeping on a mat, speaking kind words or maintaining silence, eating vegetarian food so as to do the least possible harm to other life forms, controlling anger, refraining from smoking and drinking alcohol, sexual abstinence, and maintaining a joyful and peaceful attitude.

The devotee carries the kavadi – which comes in several forms – with milk pots attached. This milk is poured on the image of Lord Muruga in the temple at the end of his or her long walk from another temple or a stream/river.

It is an act of devotion. It can be a way of saying thanks for prayers answered; it can be to petition for some favour, such as healing the person or a loved one of a disease; and it can also be a simple act of surrender without any expectation.

In carrying the kavadi or performing other related rites – such as carrying the paal kudam (milk pot) or shaving bald – the devotee unconsciously transforms himself or herself into a better person.

Someone who has gone through it becomes mentally stronger, and knows that he or she can shoulder any burden in life – that every burden can be carried like the kavadi with the right attitude – and that God is with him or her.

I know of many people who have actually become more considerate and disciplined after carrying the kavadi or paal kudam. Most of them also develop strong willpower.

One of them is 76-year-old Sree Vijayanayagam who carried the kavadi for the 54th consecutive year in Penang yesterday. I’ve known him since the 1980s and although we seldom meet, I know that his devotion to Lord Muruga makes him someone to be trusted; a man of integrity. And he is highly disciplined.

Sree, who is chairman of Sri Selva Vinayagar Temple in Perai, told me that he has faced numerous problems and challenges throughout his life, including career and public life, and that his faith in Lord Muruga has pulled him through.

“I will continue to carry the kavadi as long as I’m alive and can do it. It is my way of showing gratitude for the many blessings such as good health, career advancement and public respect,” Sree, who was last year awarded a Datukship by the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri, said.

“He is my guardian who finds a way to resolve my problems amicably.”

Sree, who is a human resources consultant for several companies, said the strict discipline required to prepare for kavadi-carrying had indeed improved his ability and inner strength to face challenges.

He averred that observing Thaipusam had indeed improved his life and his outlook on life.

Indeed it should. For that is the raison d’etre of observing Thaipusam.

And that is why I feel the greeting “Happy Thaipusam”, while fine, does not do justice to the significance of Thaipusam.

I think “Have a meaningful Thaipusam” is better. Better still is: “Have a blessed Thaipusam” or “Thaipusam blessings”.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.