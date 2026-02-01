Ministry sets up info and refreshments stall for Thaipusam

Federal minister Steven Sim Chee Keong greets visitors to his ministry’s information and refreshsment booth at the Thaipusam celebrations in Penang. (Facebook pic)

GEORGE TOWN : As Hindu devotees gather in Penang for the Thaipusam celebration, a federal government ministry has opened a booth near a temple on Waterfall Road to provide information, a rest area, refreshments and health screening services.

“This place is suitable for everyone at the Thaipusam celebration site, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and mothers with young children,” said minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, after inspecting the entrepreneur development and cooperatives ministry’s booth near the Ayira Vaisiyar Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

He said about 200 young volunteers from various communities would assist visitors.

Sim said the booth is expected to receive between 1,000 and 2,000 visitors through the Thaipusam weekend.

He later announced a grant of RM100,000 to the Waterfall hilltop temple, Thaneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam, to support the historic temple’s activities, which marks the 240th year of Thaipusam celebrations at the temple.

He also announced an allocation of RM50,000 to the Ayira Vaisiyar Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple to support its welfare initiatives and charitable work.