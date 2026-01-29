Nasi kandar, char kue kak gazetted as Penang heritage dishes

‘Nasi kandar culture’ is among six newly gazetted intangible Penang cultural heritage items.

GEORGE TOWN : The Penang government has approved a gazette designating 10 traditional dishes such as nasi kandar and char kue kak, as well as six intangible cultural heritage items, as state heritage.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said all nominations underwent a detailed screening and evaluation process by the intangible cultural heritage (sociocultural) expert committee, before being endorsed by the state heritage council.

“Penang has long been known as a state rich in history and cultural diversity, shaped by the harmony of its multiracial society that has formed the state’s unique identity.

“These heritage elements, including food, festivals and customs, constitute Penang’s cultural treasure trove that deserves to be preserved and safeguarded for future generations,” he said at a press conference at Komtar here.

He said the 10 traditional dishes elevated as state heritage dishes are nasi kandar, pasembor, char kue kak, oh chien, kerabu bihun, Hokkien mee, mee udang, mee sotong, mee Jawa and roti benggali.

The six recognised intangible cultural heritage items are “nasi kandar culture”, “kopitiam culture”, the Thaipusam procession, Chingay procession, St Anne’s Feast in Bukit Mertajam and the Tanjong Penang Malay dialect.

He said these items hold historical and cultural value, having been part of the Penang people’s lives as early as the 19th century and remaining relevant to this day.