Why Rizal went from biotech to a roadside apam balik stall

Rizal, 28, at the roadside apam balik stall his parents operated for decades. (Bernama pic)

BIDOR : To passers-by, the apam balik stall on Jalan Panggung Wayang here looks much like any other traditional kuih business. Yet behind its simplicity lies a story of sacrifice, responsibility and a son’s devotion to family.

Despite holding a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology and agriculture, Muhammad Shah Rizal Azuardi, a Perak-born entrepreneur, made the choice to return home and continue his family’s business, Apam Balik Legend Bidor.

Now 28, Rizal said the decision was driven by a deep sense of responsibility after watching his parents’ health decline, leaving them unable to continue the roadside business they had operated for decades.

Unfazed by the physical demands of the work, he set aside his earlier ambitions of becoming a biotechnology specialist despite having held a comfortable position as a research assistant.

“It never crossed my mind to make this my career. As a child, I often followed my parents to help at the stall, but only to assist. Over time, it began to feel like a responsibility,” he told Bernama.

“Sadly, my father’s health has become increasingly frail, while my mother often falls ill. Out of a sense of responsibility as a son, it forced me to make a major decision.”

He added that his father had often asked him to take over the stall that had been in business for the past 40 years.

Rizal produces several varieties of apam balik, including traditional and crispy versions, priced between RM4 and RM7 each depending on the size. (Bernama pic)

The youngest of five siblings, Rizal began managing the family business more seriously after returning to Bidor in 2020 during the Movement Control Order.

He believes it was the right move, citing the calmer pace of village life, free from traffic congestion, office pressures and the high cost of living associated with cities.

Still, the journey was not without its challenges. “I once had a friend come to buy apam balik. When I reached out to shake his hand, he refused and said my hands were dirty.

“It hurt, but I consoled myself that I was earning an honest living and not troubling anyone,” he recalled.

Rizal also once hired a helper, but he left when the business really needed help. “I felt like giving up, but the experience strengthened me to persevere. Today, I manage everything on my own.”

Reflecting on those difficult moments, he said his parents’ support and prayers, along with encouragement from a former lecturer, gave him the strength to carry on.

Although his mother had once expressed guilt that her highly educated son had to take over a roadside stall, Rizal stressed that he has never viewed the decision as a sacrifice without purpose.

“My decision is often misunderstood as a ‘downgrade’, when in fact entrepreneurship has its own advantages. It allows one to build success on their own terms and promises potentially higher income than my previous career.”

Taking over the family business was not without its challenges, but Rizal believes it is ultimately worth it. (Bernama pic)

Today, Rizal produces several varieties of apam balik, including traditional and crispy versions, and Sarawak kuih with assorted toppings. Each day, he mixes between 16kg and 20kg of wheat flour.

“In the past, there was only apam balik with peanuts and corn. Now, I sell various flavours such as pandan, cheese, milk, chocolate and red velvet, priced according to size between RM4 and RM7 per piece, while the crispy version costs RM1,” he shared.

Looking ahead, he hopes to expand the business, possibly by opening branches in nearby towns, while continuing to adapt the menu to changing tastes.

“Although this effort is still small, I am proud to continue what my father started. I hope that one day, people will recognise Apam Balik Legend Bidor not only for its taste, but also for the story behind it.”