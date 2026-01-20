‘I do not want to reconcile with my family’ says Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham married American actress Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, son of the British celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham, said he did not want to reconcile with his parents after a family rift he described in a lengthy post on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote in a post to his 16.2 million Instagram followers.

“I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn is the eldest son of the former England football captain, David and his fashion designer and former pop star wife, Victoria.

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

Spokespeople for David and Victoria Beckham did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on their son’s statements.

“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped,” Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

Brooklyn went on to allege that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola on their wedding day and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of hundreds of guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family and that she was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first,” he added.

He concluded by saying that he grew up with “overwhelming anxiety”, but now he has found “peace”.