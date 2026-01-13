From burn survivor to inspirational speaker, Eileyn rises from the ashes

Lawyer Eileyn Chua survived a gas explosion at her home on April 15, 2016. (Eileyn Chua pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : It began on an April night almost 10 years ago. Eileyn Chua woke up around midnight to the overpowering smell of gas. Alarmed, she went downstairs to check the stove.

What she didn’t know was that a stray spark would trigger an explosion – one powerful enough to almost level her home in Solok Pantai Jerjak, Penang.

“I remember being flung backwards. My cupboards collapsed. I saw plastic things melting like wax. Plates and bowls were smashing on the ground. It was so hot that my clothes were burnt to ashes,” Chua, 48, told FMT Lifestyle.

“The explosion shattered my neighbour’s windows. Someone called an ambulance, and I was rushed to hospital. Somehow, I was conscious throughout the whole thing – but in a lot of pain.”

Doctors later determined that 80% of her body was covered in burns. As no one at Penang General Hospital then had survived injuries of this severity, Chua’s family was told to prepare for the worst.

Chua had to recuperate in the intensive care unit at Penang General Hospital for close to four months. (Eileyn Chua pic)

Yet Chua did more than survive. Like the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes, she emerged from unimaginable pain and loss, refusing to be defined by the tragedy.

Today, she is a motivational speaker, sharing her story of resilience with others. And in November, she marked another milestone: the self-publication of her memoir, “When an Explosion Knocks You Down”.

“When I was in the hospital, I realised I could find books by burn survivors from Australia and the United States, but none from Malaysia,” Chua said.

“I thought it was important for others who have gone through similar experiences to know what I went through; that maybe what I write could help them.”

Chua spent close to four months in the intensive care unit. Recovery was complicated by the fact that, at the time, Malaysia had not yet had access to sophisticated burn-treatment technology. As a result, she was placed in an induced coma for 2.5 months.

While in intensive care, she developed blood sepsis. Later, in the burn ward, she contracted antibiotic-resistant staph infections four times – both life-threatening conditions. Each time, she fought her way back.

Today, Chua is a motivational speaker who shares her inspirational story with others. (Eileyn Chua pic)

Skin had to be harvested from her stomach and scalp to be grafted onto her hands. The rest of her body had to heal on its own as there was not enough donor area.

“The skin is the biggest organ of the body, with all its pain receptors. You know how painful it is when you scratch yourself? Imagine that, but throughout your whole body,” Chua said.

“Another problem was that because of the damage to my skin, I couldn’t sweat. So I could feel the heat building up in my body, but it had no place to go. It was such a relief after a year when I started to sweat again in my neck area.”

The mental and emotional toll was equally – if not more – exhausting. Stricken with muscle atrophy, Chua was unable to move or do anything for herself, and became entirely dependent on nurses for even the most basic tasks.

For someone who had once thrived in a fast-paced career, the loss of independence was deeply frustrating.

A newspaper article on the life-changing incident. (Eileyn Chua pic)

Chua also recalls being haunted by nightmares while she was in the coma. She believes she had a near-death experience one night, when she dreamt of a voice urging her: “Come on, come on, take your responsibility!” (sic)

When she finally emerged from the coma, she knew she had to move forward. “I realised I had to let go of the past and focus on the present. I was a new person. I had been reborn.”

Persevering through the gruelling recovery process, she finally left the hospital in 2017, after almost a year. Later, a friend encouraged her to share her experience publicly. Chua has since spoken at colleges and major corporations, inspiring others with her story of recovery.

In 2019, she even returned to legal practice. Today, she continues to live in the same area where the fateful accident occurred – though she uses an induction cooker instead of a gas stove.

Chua published her memoir in November. (Eileyn Chua pic)

Chua is now working with other burn survivors to establish a local support group and association to offer shared understanding, peer support, and a stronger sense of community.

“I got through it with the help of my family and friends. But I know not all burn survivors have that. By coming together, we can share our knowledge and support one another,” she explained.

“What I’ve learnt from all this is that in life, unexpected things can sometimes happen. No matter what, it’s important not to lose hope. You can get through anything.”

