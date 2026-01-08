16-year-old coding prodigy turns passion into real-world software

Muhammad Khawarizmi has partnered with a company to develop software used for training a national security team. (Bernama pic)

ALOR SETAR : At just 16, Muhammad Khawarizmi Muhamad Kamalrul Zaman is already turning heads in the coding world. The student from SMK Dato’ Syed Omar has partnered with a company to develop software used for training a national security team – and it all started with a game.

During the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020, Khawarizmi and his younger brother, 13-year-old Muhammad Khazini, began experimenting with game engines to build an online game.

“We started developing our own game and tried out different game engines until we found the right one. Then we built a game launcher using programming languages,” Khawarizmi recalled.

“To better understand coding, we followed tutorials on YouTube. By Form Three, I was studying official documents on programming.”

His coding skills have not only strengthened his problem-solving abilities but also helped him excel academically in subjects ranging from Mathemathics and Science to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and even English.

His father, Muhamad Kamalrul Zaman Zainol, 41, shared with Bernama that he had sold a vehicle to buy computers and servers to support his son’s passion.

“I believe in supporting my children’s future. Investing in coding is an investment in their future. It’s a critical field, and it’s important for their development,” he said.

School principal Noor Anizah Jama added that SMK Dato’ Syed Omar is encouraging students to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields, and is building a dedicated STEM room to nurture talents like Khawarizmi’s.

“We equip students with tools for coding and STEM subjects, encourage innovation, and support participation in competitions. Students like Khawarizmi show what passion and dedication can achieve,” she said.