Psychology grad proves agriculture is a lucrative career

Farmer and entrepreneur Mohamad Zainul Hilmi shows off a turkey chick at Santing Agri Farm. (Bernama pic)

PADANG RENGAS : While many graduates pursue careers that match their degrees, Mohamad Zainul Hilmi Mohamad Wajdi chose a different path – one rooted in soil, resilience and self-belief.

Armed with a Bachelor of Psychology from Upper Iowa University in the United States, the 33-year-old made the bold decision in 2018 to leave behind a conventional career track and venture into turkey farming.

What began as a leap of faith has since grown into a thriving enterprise that underscores the vast potential of modern agriculture.

At a time when food security is increasingly critical, Hilmi saw opportunity where others saw uncertainty. Although turkey farming remains a niche sector in Malaysia, he recognised its strong growth prospects, particularly during festive seasons when demand can surge to as many as 6,000 birds.

“The demand for turkey is particularly high in the northern region. I started with just 80 birds and have since expanded to 2,000,” he said when met at his Santing Agri Farm here recently. The farm operates on five acres of family-owned land.

His success did not happen overnight. In the early days, limited knowledge cost him dearly, resulting in hundreds of birds dying and tens of thousands of ringgit lost.

“For the first 12 weeks after hatching, turkeys require close attention and careful management,” the father of one said, recalling the steep learning curve.

Hilmi carrying out everyday chores at his farm, Santing Agri Farm. (Bernama pic)

Instead of giving up, he sought guidance from the Department of Veterinary Services and refined his farming techniques. The turnaround marked a defining chapter in his journey – proof that perseverance and a willingness to learn can transform failure into growth.

Today, Santing Agri Farm stands as a testament to innovation and adaptability. Hilmi has developed his own hybrid breed known as Kellas Turkey, a cross between Nicholas, Black Spanish, Kelly and local Bronze breeds. The result is a hardy bird suited to Malaysia’s tropical climate, with a shorter harvesting period and premium-quality meat.

He also runs his own breeding programme, hatching eggs on-site. A turkey can produce up to 70 eggs annually before productivity declines, allowing him to maintain a sustainable and controlled supply chain.

“Turkey meat is firmer than chicken, lower in fat and rich in protein. It usually takes four to five months before the birds are ready for sale, weighing between three and six kilogrammes. Hotels usually prefer heavier birds,” he said.

Live turkeys are sold at RM25 to RM35 per kilogramme, while processed birds fetch between RM55 and RM75 per kilogramme. With improved feed innovation and proper farm management, the company now generates an average monthly income of RM15,000 to RM20,000, translating into annual revenue of RM300,000 to RM400,000.

More impressively, Santing Agri Farm’s processed products have made their way into major hypermarkets such as Jaya Grocer and Giant, and are distributed to wholesalers across the Klang Valley and northern states – a significant milestone for what began as a small-scale operation.

Hilmi feeding the turkeys at his farm. (Bernama pic)

Support from government agencies also played a crucial role. Hilmi received assistance through the Young Agropreneur Grant and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), particularly in marketing efforts. In 2024, he secured a RM35,000 financing facility from Agrobank under the Micro Entrepreneur Fund scheme to boost working capital.

Agrobank president and group chief executive officer Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said that as of January this year, 4,586 farmers and breeders in Perak had benefited from the bank’s financing schemes.

Beyond financial aid, Hilmi actively participated in training programmes, seminars and workshops organised by the Agrobank Centre of Excellence to strengthen his knowledge in entrepreneurship, modern agriculture and financial planning.

His journey from psychology graduate to successful agropreneur sends a powerful message to young Malaysians: agriculture is no longer a last resort, but a dynamic and rewarding industry for those willing to innovate and persevere.

For Hilmi, success was not about following a predictable path. It was about having the courage to create his own.