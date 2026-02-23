Home-cooked flavours at Amma’s Curry House in Klang

Amma’s Curry House in Klang dishes up hearty and homey Indian fare, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KLANG : At first glance, Amma’s Curry House seems unassuming, tucked away among other stalls in a hawker centre in front of Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre.

Yet the food speaks for itself, bringing customers back for flavours that taste just like home.

“Every day, we cook around 35 vegetarian dishes and 35 non-vegetarian dishes,” said Renuga Devi Subramanni, who founded the business with her husband, Ramesh Kumar Veerappan.

Beyond this location, the couple also runs two other eateries in Klang: another branch of Amma’s Curry House in Taman Sri Indah and Exotic Curry House along Lorong Tingkat.

Amma’s Curry House takes its name from the Tamil word for “mother”, reflecting the intention behind every dish. “We want our food to have that home-cooked taste,” said Renuga, 44.

Renuga Devi Subramanni started the business with her husband, Ramesh Kumar Veerappan. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The spread here is generous, featuring an assortment of chicken, fish, mutton and prawn dishes alongside flavourful vegetarian options.

These hearty offerings, which feel as though they come straight from a family kitchen, are served from 11am onwards. Among the favourites, Renuga shared, are the chicken varuval, black pepper chicken and prawn sambal. Their masala tea, she added with a smile, is another crowd pleaser.

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays bring an added treat: chicken and mutton Bukhara biryani. Breakfast, meanwhile, comes with its own selection, including thosai, fried mee, mee hoon, kuey teow, idli and many more.

A delicious spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes awaits customers each day. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Most customers, she added, come from Klang, although some travel from as far as Seremban, Melaka and even Johor for a taste of the food.

As the morning eases toward lunchtime, trays of food begin lining the counter, their aromas drifting through the hawker centre. Customers queue patiently, some stopping to exchange a few words with Renuga as she moves between serving and greeting familiar faces.

Indeed, the food doesn’t disappoint. The FMT Lifestyle team enjoyed a hearty serving of white rice with black pepper chicken and asam pedas fish. The chicken was packed with flavour, with gentle hints of black pepper, while the fish was fried to perfection without feeling too oily.

The asam pedas gravy struck the right balance of tanginess and spice – flavourful without being too overwhelming.

The vegetarian chicken with fried potatoes was another delicious accompaniment, with the savoury mock meat pairing well with the crispy potatoes.

Enjoy your rice with (clockwise from top right) onion omelette, papadum, asam pedas fish, black pepper chicken, vegetarian chicken with fried potatoes, fried cauliflower and ‘pulicha keerai’. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The fried cauliflower – this writer’s favourite – was wonderfully crunchy and rather addictive. The onion omelette added a homey touch while the “pulicha keerai” – a tangy curry made with gongura leaves – brought a bright, slightly tart note that balanced the richer flavours.

The fried chicken and fish are also highlights – crispy on the outside yet juicy within – with the chicken 65 and varuval bringing robust flavours that paired perfectly with hot white rice.

The chicken Bukhara biryani was also a delicious choice. The rice was soft and aromatic, while the chicken was tender and flavourful. Served with a piquant chicken curry, vegetables and a boiled egg, this dish was a comforting, satisfying meal.

Tuck into a satisfying plate of chicken Bukhara biryani served with boiled egg, vegetables and chicken curry. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

No meal here feels complete without a cup of masala tea. The brew arrived warm, aromatic and not too sweet – and you might just be tempted to order a second cup.

On Fridays, customers are also treated to complimentary payasam, a decadent dessert that offers a sweet finish to your meal.

Overall, dining at Amma’s Curry House feels uncomplicated and comforting – the kind of eatery that might leave you planning your next visit here before your last sip of tea.

Amma’s Curry House

No 1, Gerai Makan Medan Kelana

Jalan Mohet

41000 Klang

Selangor

Business hours: 7am-5pm daily

(Closed one day every third week, with no fixed date).

Contact: 010-230 7994