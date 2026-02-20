The Goodday Milk Factory is PJ’s new cool hangout

The Goodday Milk Factory has reimagined an industrial space into a vibrant, everyday community hub. (Goodday Milk pic)

PETALING JAYA : In a bold step beyond the dairy aisle. Goodday Milk unveils The Goodday Milk Factory – a two-hectare reuse destination in Section 13, Petaling Jaya that reimagines an industrial space into a vibrant, everyday community hub.

Designed as a community-first destination, The Goodday Milk Factory brings together people who love food, fitness and social experiences in an accessible environment.

Rather than positioning itself as a one-off attraction or event-led venue, the space, a one-year placemaking concept, is designed around how people naturally move through their day – from morning workouts and casual meals to evening gatherings and weekends spent with family and friends.

Designed as a space for regular, everyday use, The Goodday Milk Factory was conceived by Lotus Capital, and brought to life with Goodday Milk.

Exuding a rustic character, The Goodday Milk Factory feels lived-in, playful and approachable rather than overly polished or distant.

Murals inspired by familiar cow patterns – reimagined into expressive, playful patches celebrating different personalities and everyday moments – bring to life Goodday Milk’s long-standing belief in “Healthy Living Made Easy”.

“At Goodday Milk, we believe that healthy living should be simple and naturally woven into everyday life,” said Amy Gan, vice president of marketing at Etika Sdn Bhd.

That belief, she added, inspired the company to breathe new life into an old industrial space, shaping it into a community hub because milk begins with nature, but good days are made with people.

“Rather than creating a polished, perfect environment, we embraced the character of the space. Its authenticity reflects our belief that wellbeing is built through real connections, everyday habits and shared experiences,” Gan said.

“It is our interpretation of what ‘Where Good Days Come Together’ truly means. The Goodday Milk Factory represents our evolution from a product brand into a lifestyle presence – creating a place that feels grounded, welcoming and connected to the community it serves,” she concluded.

The first 1,500 visitors to the The Goodday Milk Factory launch enjoyed a packet of Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu on the house. (Goodday Milk pic)

The space brings together a thoughtfully curated mix of food operators, fitness communities and flexible communal areas designed to support daily routines.

Anchored by a HYROX-affiliated workout studio by Backyard Training and community pickleball courts operated by The Backyard Pickleball, the venue also features a food hall showcasing well-loved local names such as Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu, alongside other homegrown offerings and a selection of Etika beverages including Goodday Milk, Pepsi and Wonda.

Flexible event spaces are available for community gatherings, brand activations and private functions, further reinforcing its role as a multi-use neighbourhood destination.

Karthiik R Doraisingam, managing director of Lotus Capital, said the space was conceived in alignment with Visit Malaysia 2026, Visit Selangor 2026 and the growing momentum around placemaking initiatives.

“This project reflects our belief in creating spaces that are approachable, vibrant and rooted in community. Our partnership with Etika helped shape a destination designed to be explored, enjoyed and shared by the people who use it every day,” Karthiik added.

To mark the opening, the first 1,500 visitors were treated to packets of Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu paired with Goodday Milk.

Guests also sampled Goodday Milk products and a selection of Etika beverages while a traditional lion dance performance added a festive touch to the Chinese New Year celebrations.

For opening hours, activities and community programmes, follow The Goodday Milk Factory on Instagram and Facebook.