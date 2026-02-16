Erdogan postpones UAE visit, cites leader’s health problem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to visit the UAE at a later, yet-to-be-determined date. (EPA Images pic)

ISTANBUL : Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday announced he was postponing a visit to Abu Dhabi because Emirati leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a “health problem” – then deleted the message.

The message, posted by Erdogan’s team on X, said he had talked with Al Nahyan by phone.

“During the course of the call, President Erdogan expressed his sadness over the health problem experienced by (President) Al Nahyan and wished him a prompt recovery,” said the three-paragraph message.

“Erdogan would travel to the UAE at a later date, still to be determined,” the message added.

Although the message – of which AFP has a screen grab – was quickly deleted from the account, it had already been picked up by official Turkish media.

Turkey’s state broadcaster likewise took down its article on Erdogan that mentioned the Emirati leader’s health problem.

The official Emirati news agency, WAM, reported on the telephone conversation between the two leaders, but did not mention that Erdogan’s visit had been postponed.

Contacted by AFP, neither the Turkish presidency nor the Emirati authorities – who have themselves made no statement on their president’s health – have yet answered.

The Emirati leader’s team on Saturday evening released photos taken the same day showing Al Nahyan, known as MBZ, smiling and apparently in good health, with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar.