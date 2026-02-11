Could daily AI chatbot use be linked to higher depression symptoms?

Notably, AI chatbots aren’t just for trivia or productivity – many people, especially younger users, use them when they’re feeling down or stressed. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : Artificial intelligence chatbots are now freely available to help with a range of topics. But could chatting with them every day be linked to changes in mental health?

Recent research published in Jama Network Open suggests that those who interact with AI chatbots daily show higher rates of depressive symptoms compared with those who use these tools less often.

The researchers found that heavier AI use was associated with a modest increase in depressive symptoms, with the odds of at least moderate depression rising by about 30% among daily users.

The survey, which included more than 20,000 US adults, found that 10.3% of respondents reported using generative AI daily, including 5.3% who used chatbots multiple times throughout the day.

The report added that younger respondents appeared more vulnerable to the association, though the experts cautioned that the findings do not prove cause and effect. In other words, it remains unclear whether frequent AI use contributes to depression, or whether people experiencing low mood are more likely to seek digital interaction.

Notably, AI chatbots aren’t just for trivia or productivity – many people, especially younger users, use when they’re feeling down or stressed.

In fact, a separate study published in Jama Network Open found that about one in eight US adolescents and young adults – or roughly 13% – reported using AI chatbots like ChatGPT for mental health advice when feeling sad, angry or nervous.

Over 65% used it at least once a month, and more than 90% said they found the advice somewhat or very helpful. Young adults aged 18-21 were especially likely to use these tools for emotional support.

Experts say this trend may be driven by convenience, low cost and perceived privacy – especially for those who might not have easy access to traditional counselling or mental health resources.

Chatbots should not replace human clinical judgement in depression diagnosis or treatment, experts stress. (Envato Elements pic)

While these statistics might sound worrying, mental health professionals urge caution before jumping to conclusions. Some studies suggest that AI-based chatbots can actually reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety when they are designed for structured support and used over time.

At the same time, medical and psychological associations warn that most general-purpose chatbots are not regulated mental health tools, as they lack standardised safety guidelines and should not be seen as a replacement for professional care.

So, what’s the conclusion here? Researchers generally agree on two key points:

The link between AI use and depression isn’t necessarily causal; people who are already feeling low may simply be more likely to reach for digital companions more often.

AI chatbots are a tool, not therapy. While they can be helpful for general guidance or initial comfort, they are not a replacement for clinical mental health care.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with using AI chatbots. But if you’re finding that AI becomes your main source of emotional support or you notice changes in your mood or wellbeing, it might be worth talking to a friend, family member or health professional instead.