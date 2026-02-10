Tired even after 8 hours of rest? It might be sleep apnoea

Far too many people are familiar with that lingering tiredness upon waking up, often dismissed as due to stress, work pressures, or too much screen time. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : You went to bed early. You slept for hours. And yet you wake up feeling foggy, irritable and oddly drained.

For many people, that lingering tiredness is brushed off as stress, long workdays or too much screen time. But doctors say there is another possibility that often goes unnoticed – sleep apnoea, a condition that quietly disrupts breathing during sleep and prevents the body from truly resting.

Sleep apnoea is surprisingly common around the world, affecting hundreds of millions of adults. Research estimates that close to 1 billion people aged 30-69 globally may have obstructive sleep apnoea, making it one of the most widespread sleep-related breathing disorders today.

So, what exactly is it? Sleep apnoea happens when breathing repeatedly stops and starts during the night, often without the sleeper realising it. The most common form, obstructive sleep apnoea, occurs when the airway becomes blocked as the throat muscles relax during sleep.

This interruption can fragment sleep so thoroughly that even a full night in bed doesn’t feel refreshing the next morning.

Loud, habitual snoring is one of the most common clues. Partners may also hear choking sounds or notice long gaps between breaths.

Sleep experts quoted in a recent BBC health report pointed out that many people with sleep apnoea assume they are sleeping enough, when in reality their sleep is being repeatedly fractured throughout the night.

While snoring is often joked about, persistent snoring combined with exhaustion should not be ignored. Medical sources explain that untreated sleep apnoea is linked to risks such as high blood pressure, heart disease and type-2 diabetes, and can even affect mood and concentration.

In Malaysia, awareness of sleep apnoea is growing, though many still dismiss early signs as “just being tired”.

According to local health discussions, sleep-related problems such as snoring and restlessness are common in the community, in part due to lifestyle changes and rising rates of obesity and related conditions.

For those with moderate to severe symptoms of sleep apnoea, doctors recommend CPAP therapy, a gentle airflow device that keeps airways open at night. (Envato Elements pic)

One reason sleep apnoea flies under the radar is cultural: long hours, late nights and chronic tiredness are often worn as a badge of honour. Snoring, meanwhile, is frequently treated as a harmless annoyance rather than a medical red flag.

“Many Malaysians think snoring is harmless – but if breathing stops repeatedly during sleep, your body is constantly working harder just to get oxygen,” said an ear, nose and throat specialist at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital, quoted in a media report last May.

“That can leave you feeling tired all day, even if you spend hours in bed.”

While sleep apnoea can affect anyone, it is more common in people who are overweight, middle-aged, or have high blood pressure. Women, younger adults and slimmer individuals can also have it – which is why experts emphasise listening to your body rather than relying on stereotypes.

Despite the seriousness of the condition, there’s good news: it can be managed. For many people with moderate to severe symptoms, doctors recommend CPAP therapy, a gentle airflow device that keeps airways open at night.

Others benefit from lifestyle changes such as losing weight, reducing alcohol before bed, quitting smoking and adjusting sleep position. Even small changes can improve how you feel during the day.

The first step is recognising that waking up tired most days isn’t normal, even if it’s common. If loud snoring, gasping at night or persistent daytime fatigue sound familiar, a visit to a sleep specialist could be transformative.

After all, good sleep isn’t a luxury – it’s essential for your health, mood and everyday energy. Pay attention to your sleep, and you may find that feeling refreshed in the morning becomes a reality again.