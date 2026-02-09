Menopause may affect the brain more than previously thought

News linking menopause to Alzheimer’s-like changes can sound alarming, but researchers stress that the findings describe patterns and risk, not certainty. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Many women experience “brain fog” during menopause. It can show up as forgetfulness, slower thinking or difficulty concentrating, sometimes without warning.

These changes are usually brushed off as temporary or stress-related, but new research suggests there may be more going on.

According to a recent BBC report, scientists are finding evidence that menopause may be linked to structural brain changes that resemble patterns seen in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

The findings are prompting renewed attention on midlife as a critical period for women’s brain health.

The research cited includes a large study led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, who analysed data from more than 125,000 women. Around 11,000 of them also underwent brain scans.

When researchers compared pre- and post-menopausal women, they found that those who had gone through menopause showed reduced grey-matter volume in areas of the brain involved in memory, learning and attention. These are the same regions that tend to be affected early in Alzheimer’s disease.

Senior study author Barbara Sahakian said the findings could help explain why women are diagnosed with dementia at roughly twice the rate of men. Importantly, the changes were observed regardless of whether women had used hormone replacement therapy.

Grey matter plays a key role in processing information and storing memories. A reduction in volume does not mean someone has Alzheimer’s disease, but may indicate that the brain is undergoing changes that could increase vulnerability later in life.

For many women, the research helps put a biological explanation to symptoms they already recognise.

Memory changes and moments of brain fog – symptomatic of Alzheimer’s disease – can be part of the menopause transition. (Envato Elements pic)

One reason menopause may affect the brain lies in hormones. Levels of oestrogen, known to play a role in brain function, drop sharply during menopause. Beyond its reproductive role, this hormone supports communication between brain cells, and influences systems involved in memory and mood.

As oestrogen declines, these processes may shift. Researchers are still working to understand how this affects the brain over time, and why some women appear more vulnerable than others.

While the science continues to evolve, specialists emphasise that lifestyle choices – regular physical activity, a balanced diet, good sleep, social connection and mental stimulation – remain powerful tools for protecting brain health during and after menopause.

Managing long-term health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol is equally important, as these are known risk factors for cognitive decline.

Experts also stress the importance of talking openly about symptoms. Memory changes, confusion or difficulties with concentration should not be dismissed as “just menopause”. A healthcare professional can help assess whether symptoms are part of the normal transition or something that needs closer attention.

Headlines linking menopause to Alzheimer’s-like changes can sound alarming, but researchers are careful to stress that the findings describe patterns and risk, not certainty. Menopause is a complex biological transition, and brain changes do not automatically lead to disease.

Instead, the growing body of research highlights an opportunity: by recognising menopause as a significant phase for brain health, doctors and women alike may be better equipped to monitor changes, make supportive lifestyle choices, and seek help when needed.