Why a foetal echocardiogram matters

A foetal echocardiogram can provide expectant mothers with a clearer understanding of the health of their baby’s heart. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Pregnancy is often filled with excitement and anticipation, but it can also come with its own set of worries – especially in regard to the baby’s health.

One area of concern is the baby’s heart. This organ begins forming early in pregnancy and plays a vital role throughout life. And this is where a foetal echocardiogram can help, as it offers doctors a detailed look at how your baby’s heart is developing.

“An echocardiogram is an ultrasound examination of the heart. It uses sound waves to produce images of the heart.

“In a foetus, it’s called a ‘foetal echocardiogram’,” said Dr Haifa Abdul Latiff, senior consultant paediatric cardiologist at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN).

At IJN, foetal echocardiograms use 2D imaging to give doctors a clearer look at the organ, from its structure and size to its rhythm and how well it is functioning.

Institut Jantung Negara’s senior consultant paediatric cardiologist Dr Haifa Abdul Latiff recommends that expectant mothers undergo foetal heart screening at least once during their pregnancy. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

According to Haifa, a foetal echocardiogram is best performed between 20 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, when the baby’s heart is clearer to assess.

At IJN, the scan for a normal foetal heart typically takes between 20 minutes and an hour. And the results are immediate.

Understandably, safety is often a key concern for expectant mothers.

“A foetal echocardiogram uses ultrasound waves, where the waves are transmitted from the probe to the baby’s heart and back to the system. It does not involve radiation, so it is safe. On top of that, it also doesn’t hurt the baby,” assured Haifa.

The scan can detect most congenital heart defects, such as atrioventricular septal defect, which is a large hole between the heart’s chambers, and transposition of the great arteries, where the heart’s main blood vessels are switched.

A foetal echocardiogram can help parents feel more confident and prepared as they welcome their baby into the world. (Envato Elements pic)

So, who is more likely to have a baby with a congenital heart defect? Risk factors include diabetes, infections during the first trimester, the use of certain epilepsy medications, in vitro fertilisation (IVF) pregnancies as well as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other immune-related conditions.

The risk can also be higher for those who previously had a child with a congenital heart defect.

For mothers over 40, the likelihood of having a baby with Down syndrome is higher, and that’s linked to an increased risk of congenital heart defects.

“But having said that, most babies with congenital heart disease are born to mothers without risk. Even if you don’t have any risk, you are still not free from the possibility of having a baby with congenital heart disease.

“So, that is why, ideally, all pregnant mothers should undergo foetal heart screening at least once during the pregnancy, just to make sure that the heart is okay,” said Haifa.

