From loss to lifeline: how the love for craft carried Zeni forward

Sewing and crocheting products for sale have enabled Siti Nuraznie Ibrahim, better known as Zeni, earn an income from home. (Siti Nuraznie Ibrahim pic)

PETALING JAYA : For Siti Nuraznie Ibrahim, her brand, Zeniluv, is more than just a business. For the single mother of three, it represents independence, resilience and the ability to support her family financially from home.

Better known as Zeni, she once worked as a project manager and never imagined she would one day call herself an artisan. She opted for her company’s voluntary separation scheme in February 2020 – just a month before the pandemic hit.

“I thought it would be okay and that I could find another job. But when the lockdown dragged on, it became quite difficult,” Zeni told FMT Lifestyle.

Two years earlier, the loss of her husband had already reshaped her world, leaving her to navigate life and parenthood on her own. The pandemic added another layer of uncertainty. But gradually, sewing – once just a hobby – turned into a lifeline.

Today, Zeni creates a charming range of products from purses to bags and home decor pieces crafted from local batik, eco-printed fabric and cotton, among other materials.

Zeni’s creations include naturally-dyed cushion covers, batik bags, crochet bags and cases for sunglasses made from eco-printed fabric. (Siti Nuraznie Ibrahim pic)

“I use local batik because I want to promote our traditional crafts, especially to tourists,” the 45-year-old explained.

In addition to sewing, she also crochets bags, hats and more. She first discovered the craft in secondary school, learning from friends before refining her skills through a book she found at home.

Her first creation, she recalled, was a “beg telur”, a small decorative pouch traditionally used to hold an egg and often given as door gifts at Malay weddings.

Although she crocheted only occasionally at first, everything changed in 2012 when she joined a Facebook group of crochet enthusiasts. Surrounded by others with the same passion, she began making more pieces and eventually started selling them, mostly to friends.

It was her first gentle step into the world of craft entrepreneurship. And when she eventually launched Zeniluv, those early experiences proved valuable.

Add a homey charm to your kitchen with this toaster cover. (Siti Nuraznie Ibrahim pic)

“Today, running my business brings me joy because what started as a hobby now allows me to earn an income,” she reflected.

Beyond the financial support it provides, she finds the creative process calming. “When I’m crocheting or sewing, I’m relaxed. And when the product turns out well, it’s really satisfying,” she shared.

Her entrepreneurial journey gained momentum once she joined the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme (KAMP), a collaboration between the Khadijah International Waqf (L) Foundation and Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans.

The programme supports craftswomen from low-income backgrounds by providing the guidance they need to succeed, and assistance in expanding the distribution channels for their products.

Zeni, who has since graduated from the programme, described the experience as deeply beneficial. She learnt how to manage her business more effectively, from refining her marketing strategies to understanding proper costing.

A collection of handcrafted purses and toys from Zeniluv. (Siti Nuraznie Ibrahim pic)

“Through the programme, I realised the true value of my products,” she said.

“I’m truly grateful to the KAMP team for this opportunity, and to the mentors who broadened my perspective of the business.”

Looking ahead, she hopes to teach crocheting and sewing to children, offering them a creative outlet and a chance to discover the joy of making something with their own hands instead of spending hours on gadgets.

Indeed, for Zeni, every stitch tells a story – that sometimes, even in life’s most uncertain seasons, something beautiful can still be created.

To single mothers hesitating to take that first step towards starting a business from home, her advice is simple: “Don’t doubt yourself. If you believe you can do it, keep going. Don’t stay where you are – you have to start, take that first step and keep moving forward.”

To purchase these products, contact Zeni at 011-5790 6425. Follow Zeniluv on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Read more about the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme and its artisans here.