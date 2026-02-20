Body of unidentified woman found in drain in Segamat

Police said the case has been classified as sudden death pending the autopsy results.

PETALING JAYA : The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain near a traffic light junction in Segamat, Johor, this morning.

The body was discovered by a member of the public at 11.40am, Berita Harian reported. The woman is believed to be in her 60s.

Segamat police chief Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said there were no identification papers on the body.

He also said there were no signs of foul play.

“The body has been taken to Segamat Hospital’s forensic unit for an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” he said, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death pending the autopsy results.