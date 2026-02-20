Why hesitate to continue working with PH, Khalid asks BN

Khalid Samad said while Amanah hopes for continued cooperation between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, the choice ultimately rests with BN.

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional’s hesitance to continue its alliance with Pakatan Harapan in the Melaka and Johor elections is puzzling, as PH has been a trustworthy partner, says Amanah’s Khalid Samad.

The party’s communications director said there had been no elements of betrayal or coercion throughout the partnership between the two coalitions, unlike PAS or Perikatan Nasional, which he accused of being ‘famous’ for such conduct.

“There is no reason for BN to reject this partnership,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

He was responding to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who reportedly said it might not be possible to begin seat negotiations for both state polls as BN had yet to decide its direction.

However, Khalid praised Mohamad’s remarks as “mature and sincere”, contrasting them with Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s stated preference for an Umno partnership with PAS.

He said while Amanah hoped for continued cooperation between BN and PH, it acknowledged that the choice rested with BN.

Khalid, a former Internal Security Act detainee, recalled that an officer told him during his detention: “You have both the knife and fruit in your hand. Whether you want to cut them well or chop them up is up to you.”

“Such is the situation with BN today. Although we have treated them well, the decision to continue this partnership is theirs.

“Amanah hopes BN will appreciate PH’s sincerity as it makes its decision. However, Amanah will also mobilise and prepare for possible two- or three-cornered contests if BN chooses to follow Akmal’s ‘madness’.

“This is not a warning or challenge. It is a statement of fact,” he said.

On Feb 11, Akmal said the Malay political split had weakened Umno and PAS’s influence even in areas where the community formed the majority, and called for the two parties to work together in the Melaka state election.