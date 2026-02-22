Mixed feelings over enrolling 6-year-olds for Year 1

From next year, parents may enrol their children for Year 1 at age six, although they may still send them to school at age seven. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Several parents with children turning six next year have reacted differently to the option of registering them for Year 1 in the new school session.

Effective next year, parents may enrol their children for Year 1 at age six. However, they may still opt to enrol their children at age seven.

Syeda Ayesha Sher, 34, said she will be registering her six-year-old daughter for Year 1 next year as it will expose her child to formal education a year earlier.

The private sector employee believes it is necessary to expose six-year-olds to formal education after two years of preschooling.

Syeda Ayesha Sher.

She said this will open up more room for holistic development even outside the classroom, and will not sacrifice their childhood years.

“The money saved from the kindergarten fees can be spent on other developmental activities, such as music classes or swimming lessons,” she told FMT.

Jamal Abdullah, 40, expressed confidence his daughter will get used to primary schooling despite just being six years old next year.

“I am confident about this decision because my child has already mastered the basics of early education, which she can apply in primary school,” he said.

He also pointed out that parents are not being forced to enrol their six-year-olds into Year 1, although he sees it as an opportunity and motivation for those children who are already prepared for formal education.

Aisha Rafiqa Ridzuan, 35, said she will not be enrolling her son in Year 1 next year as she feels her five-year-old is not ready academically or developmentally.

Aisha, who works in the private sector, said her son has a speech impediment and some difficulty with reading, and she is concerned that these factors may hinder him from following lessons in class.

“I worry because the teachers will not be able to pay full attention to my son alone, when there are so many other pupils they need to manage,” she said.

Chairil Hafiz Khairi Thaw, 34, said he will only register his daughter for Year 1 in 2028, when she turns seven, as she is still unable to look after herself and follow instructions well.

“I am quite concerned because my daughter has allergies and still depends on us to manage her,” he said.

The education ministry said it has received more than 26,000 applications from six-year-olds since the opening of Year 1 registration for the 2027 academic session on Feb 15.

Applications were also received from more than 165,000 seven-year-olds in the first three days of Year 1 registration for 2027.