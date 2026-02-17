More than 26,000 6-year-olds apply for early Year 1 entry

The education ministry previously said it plans to recruit 20,000 teachers and add new classes to accommodate a larger intake of Year 1 pupils. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The education ministry has received more than 26,000 applications from six-year-olds since the opening of Year 1 registration for the 2027 academic session on Sunday.

Education director-general Azam Ahmad said applications were also received from over 165,000 seven-year-olds in the first three days of Year 1 registration for the 2027 academic session.

“The ministry has received 165,906 applications for children born in 2020, who will turn seven in 2027,” he said in a Buletin TV3 report.

“We received 26,229 applications for children born in 2021 applying to enter Year 1 early.”

He added that parents of six-year-old children who register late can submit manual applications from April 1 to Nov 15 if their children are ready for school.

Azam said parents who are uncertain about their six-year-old child’s readiness for school are encouraged to seek guidance from schools or education officers.

“The state education departments, district education offices and schools are ready to provide professional advice so that parents can make the best decisions for their children,” he said.

Year 1 registration for the 2027 academic session remains open until March 31 at https://idme.moe.gov.my

Azam said placement appeals can be made for reasons such as changes in residence or placing siblings in the same school.

Last month, it was announced that preschool education would begin at age five, while Year 1 would begin at age six, starting next year. However, early primary school admission will be voluntary.

The education ministry previously said it plans to recruit 20,000 teachers and add new classes to accommodate a larger intake of Year 1 pupils.