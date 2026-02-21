Teachers’ hands tied on classroom-based assessment, say educationists

PAGE’s Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim says the ‘high stakes’ focus on comparison-driven assessments leaves children without a sense of curiosity. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s ongoing education reforms may emphasise meaningful learning and holistic student development, but experts say teachers have their hands tied in how they assess student progress.

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Fouzi Singon said teachers feel their professional autonomy has been “severely constrained,” as classroom-based assessment (PBD) has not received the trust and recognition it deserves.

He said the current system places greater emphasis on academic performance and test-taking abilities rather than genuine understanding of subject content.

“Exams continue to dominate decisions about student achievement.

“When implemented effectively by teachers, classroom-based assessment allows for a more holistic and continuous evaluation of students’ mastery, based on authentic evidence of learning in the classroom,” he told FMT.

Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim from the Parents Action Group for Education also said the focus on high-stakes, comparison-driven assessments may leave children without a sense of curiosity.

“Too often, assessments teach fear: children focus on getting it right rather than exploring.

“Grades favour children who are strong in language, memory and test-taking conditions. Learners who think visually, creatively or take longer to process are often underrepresented,” she told FMT.

Fouzi said autonomy must never be treated as optional.

“It’s a prerequisite for a responsive education system focused on real student growth,” he said.

He said teachers should be given freedom to take a student-centred approach that allows for continuous monitoring, emotional and motivational support, and parental collaboration.

Azimah called for a shift from “assessment of learning” to “assessment for learning”, with more low-stakes evaluations and multiple ways for students to meet clear academic standards.

“We need assessments that show how students think and apply knowledge, not just whether they can memorise answers,” she said.

Both Fouzi and Azimah said the key to maintaining academic standards lies in trusting teachers more.

They also said there was a need to reduce exam pressure and consistently apply classroom-based assessments to truly capture students’ abilities.