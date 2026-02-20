No ‘kangkung’ professors for Federal Constitution subject

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Jan 20 that the Federal Constitution and Malaysian History would become compulsory general studies subjects in all public and private universities for Malaysian students starting this year.

I’m one of the many who are happy with this move, as I had written a column on June 13, 2023 urging that the Federal Constitution be taught as a subject in schools.

I had argued that a better understanding of the Federal Constitution – especially its spirit – by everyone would help steer the nation towards greater peace and progress.

But having it in institutions of higher learning is a great start.

This is because graduates usually step into positions of authority or power in both the private and public sectors and it is imperative that they have a basic knowledge of the Federal Constitution and its background.

Some of them also become politicians, and even achieve leadership positions in the nation. One of the reasons we have a politician or two spouting nonsense now and then is because they do not understand the Federal Constitution and the intentions of the framers.

I do hope that it will become a subject in the school curriculum too in the near future.

I also suggested sending civil servants, including teachers, for courses on understanding the constitution and what it says about governance and the powers entrusted to them on behalf of citizens.

I hope the government will do this, if it is not already doing so as part of refresher courses for civil servants.

In addition, I had suggested that teachers of religion and preachers be made to attend short courses on the Federal Constitution. I hope this will be done too.

Anwar said the move to introduce the Federal Constitution and Malaysian History as university subjects was to ensure all Malaysian undergraduates possessed a basic understanding of the nation’s history and the constitution, regardless of their field of study.

“It is unreasonable for Malaysian students to lack an understanding of their country’s constitution and history … If we want to safeguard this nation, our children must master the basic knowledge of our constitution and history,” FMT quoted him as saying.

I hope that those preparing the subject matter will consult constitutional experts – such as emeritus professor Shad Saleem Faruqi – and strive to be professional in their approach, keeping their personal views out of the equation.

I hope too that they will include the thoughts of the founding fathers in the subject matter. For who should know better about the spirit of the constitution, the aspirations, and the compromises that went into its formulation and the formation of Malaya, and later Malaysia, than these towering figures?

This should include Tunku Abdul Rahman, Razak Hussein, Tan Cheng Lock, V T Sambanthan, Stephen Kalong Ningkan and Fuad Stephens.

And yes, the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 must be a key feature of this subject as it set the legal and political foundation for the unification of Malaya, Singapore (which later left), Sabah, and Sarawak into a single nation.

Only teaching the contents of the Federal Constitution without delving into the spirit behind it will not serve the purpose of understanding the whys of the constitution and the thoughts of its framers.

Also, those who teach this subject must be reminded not to stuff any biased interpretation of certain Articles and Clauses in the Federal Constitution into the minds of undergraduates.

In discussing the Federal Constitution, lecturers cannot avoid talking about its inter-relatedness with politics. In fact, they should not avoid it. However, they should present the facts as they are and not distort them based on their political biases or affiliations.

We certainly do not want any professor twisting facts or interpreting the constitution in a biased manner out of pride for their own race or religion.

If there is to be a bias, it should lean towards the message of unity in diversity and the fundamental principle of the rule of law, which protects rights and maintains order within society.

Where there is a difference in interpretation, it should be pointed out to the students and discussed. Critical thinking should be incorporated into the subject.

I’m sure most Malaysians would hope that the so-called “kangkong” professors are not allowed to teach this important subject.

I do hope that sitting and retired judges and lawyers who are experts on the Federal Constitution are regularly invited to give talks.

This is to enliven the learning experience of the undergraduates; otherwise, it could become a boring subject, with few paying attention to the lecturer. And that will surely defeat the purpose of having this subject.

Another way to make it interesting is to encourage undergraduates to discuss the different interpretations of Articles and Clauses in the Federal Constitution without fear of being censured. No 3R rules (that no one should talk about race, religion and royalty for fear of being penalised) should apply to these closed-door discussions aimed at improving their thinking processes.

