Woman charged with killing 7-year-old boy in Pasir Gudang

Saniah Osman is charged with murdering Aswad Fairuz in the living room of a house at Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, between 7.30pm on Dec 29 and 1.30am the next day. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : A woman was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Pasir Gudang last December.

Saniah Osman, 55, a trader, nodded after the charge was read to her before magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

No plea was taken because murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Saniah is accused of murdering Aswad Fairuz in the living room of a house at Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, between 7.30pm on Dec 29 and 1.30am the next day.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or a prison term of 30 to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Deana Aqilah Aliman appeared for the prosecution.

The court did not grant the accused bail and fixed March 9 for mention and submission of post-mortem, chemical and DNA reports.