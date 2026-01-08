Lawyer charged with abetting in drug distribution, possession

The Marang magistrates’ court fixed April 29 for the next hearing. (File pic)

MARANG : A lawyer was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution and possession of drugs last month.

Che Muhammad Amir Syafiq Che Musa, 33, was charged with aiding the distribution of 123g of methamphetamine together with Syafiq Syahmi Zafri, 26, at the Kuala Terengganu High Court lock-up between 9am and noon on Dec 23.

The charge was framed under Section 33 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Sections 39B(1)(a) and 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if the death sentence is not imposed, a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane.

Che Muhammad Amir Syafiq also faces two separate charges of aiding Syafiq Syahmi with the possession of 21g of cannabis and 13g of nimetazepam at the same time and place.

For the cannabis possession charge, he was charged under Section 33 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 6 and punishable under Section 39A(1) of the Act, which carries a jail term of two to five years and caning.

For the nimetazepam possession charge, he was charged under Section 33 of the Act, read with Section 12(2) and punishable under Section 12(3), which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years.

No plea was recorded after the charges were read out before magistrate Nur Athirah Hashim.

Deputy public prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Noradila Ab Latif prosecuted, while Syaza Firdaus Rashid appeared for the accused.

The prosecution did not offer bail as offences under Section 39B are non-bailable.

The court fixed April 29 for the next hearing.