San Remo says products distributed locally are halal certified

PETALING JAYA : Australian pasta manufacturer San Remo Macaroni Company Pty Ltd (San Remo) has clarified that all its products currently distributed in the Malaysian market are halal certified.

In a statement today, the company said its products sold locally through its appointed distributor, GBA Corporation Sdn Bhd, are certified halal by the Islamic Co-ordinating Council of Victoria (ICCV), a foreign halal certification body recognised by the Islamic development department (Jakim).

“ICCV has audited San Remo’s manufacturing facility, and the facility operates in compliance with halal requirements.

“San Remo’s facility has been, and remains, a pork-free site,” said the statement, Bernama reported.

On Jan 31, Jakim said the La Pasta Carbonara Flavour Pasta and Sauce product by San Remo did not carry a halal certificate issued by the department.

However, San Remo said that particular product is not marketed, sold or distributed in Malaysia through its official distribution channels.

It said it had more than 90 years’ experience in food manufacturing and remains steadfast in its commitment to halal integrity.

San Remo encouraged its consumers to select products that are certified halal by Jakim.