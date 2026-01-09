Family accepts court decision in Cradle Fund CEO murder case

Nazrin Hassan was found dead after a fire at home in July 2018, leading to his widow and three others being charged with murder. They were later acquitted. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The family of former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan continues to hope for justice for Nazrin more than seven years after he was found dead following a fire at his home in July 2018.

The investigation led to murder charges being filed against Nazrin’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar, two teenagers and a maid. However, they were acquitted in 2022, a decision upheld this week by the Federal Court.

Nazrin’s brother, Dr Malek Hassan, said the family accepts the decision of the Federal Court.

“Our feelings are mixed. My sister is deeply saddened because they were very close. She only wants to know what actually happened, not who is to blame,” he told FMT.

“I do not want to make a statement that could be seen as disrespectful to the court. We accept the decision, but as a family, we still hope for justice for our late brother.”

On Wednesday, the Federal Court unanimously dismissed the prosecution’s final appeal against the lower court decision to free them. The court held that the prosecution’s appeal to reinstate the murder charge against them had no merit.

Samirah, the two others who were teenagers at the time, and Indonesian maid Eka Wahyu Lestari, who remains at large, were charged with Nazrin’s murder at the family home in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, 2018.

Th High Court in Shah Alam freed them in 2022 after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case. The decision was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in 2024, after which the prosecution filed an appeal to the Federal Court.