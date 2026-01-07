Apex court affirms trio’s acquittal in Cradle Fund CEO murder case

The Shah Alam High Court in 2022 acquitted Samirah Muzaffar and two others of the murder charge, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2024. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The Federal Court today upheld the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two others for the murder of her husband, Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, eight years ago.

A three-member bench, chaired by Justice Abu Bakar Jais, held that the prosecution’s appeal to reinstate the murder charge against them had no merit.

“The prosecution failed to prove that the three accused even had a motive to injure Nazrin.

“We acknowledge that the prosecution’s case relied on circumstantial evidence, but we believe this is insufficient to prove the charge against them,” he said.

The other judges who heard the appeal were Justices Rhodzariah Bujang and Nordin Hassan.

Samirah, the two others who were teenagers at the time, and Indonesian maid Eka Wahyu Lestari, who remains at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin at the family home in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, 2018.

The Shah Alam High Court in 2022 freed them of the murder charge after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case.

The decision was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in 2024.

Samirah and the two individuals were represented by lawyers Shafee Abdullah and Rahmat Hazlan while deputy public prosecutors Asnawi Abu Hanipah and Amril Johari handled the prosecution.