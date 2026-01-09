Nigerian sentenced to death for murder of step-grandson

Justice K Muniandy said Ibekwe Emeka Augustine could have prevented the incidents, especially when his wife attempted to stop him.

PETALING JAYA : The Kuala Lumpur High Court today sentenced a Nigerian national to death for the murder of his step-grandson, after he flung the four-year-old from the third floor of an apartment in the capital more than five years ago.

Justice K Muniandy handed down the sentence on Ibekwe Emeka Augustine, 48, after the court reviewed the facts of the case, Berita Harian reported.

Augustine had committed the offence at an apartment in Setapak between 7.45am and 8.15am on Nov 29, 2020.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and no less than 12 strokes of the rotan.

Augustine was also found guilty of four other charges, for which he was sentenced to five years’ jail on each count, to run concurrently.

The first charge was under Section 307 of the Penal Code for the attempted murder of his son, who was seven years old at the time, which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The second was under Section 325 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A, for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his wife, who was 48 then. The charge provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The third charge was under Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide which, prior to its repeal in 2023, provided for up to a year’s imprisonment, a fine or both.

The fourth charge was under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for the sexual assault of his stepdaughter, who was 25 at the time. The charge provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

Muniandy said Augustine could have at any time prevented the incidents, especially when his wife attempted to stop him, but continued regardless, even to the point of injuring her.

“The incidents traumatised the victims, who were forced to flee the house to avoid anything worse being done to them.

“They then found the lifeless child on the ground, after he was thrown out by the accused, who then attempted to kill himself,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Zaileen Nadia Zubir led the prosecution, while Augustine was represented by lawyer Zulkifly Awang, who said he will appeal the death sentence.