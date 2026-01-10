Ex-national shuttler Robert Lin cleared of cheating charges

Robert Lin and Fairuzizuan Tazari were the world No 4 men’s doubles pair in 2006.

PETALING JAYA : The Shah Alam sessions court has granted former national shuttler Robert Lin a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on two cheating charges involving almost RM60,000.

In a statement, Lin said judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud delivered the decision on Jan 5 after finding no basis for the two charges.

Lin, who was part of the world No 4 men’s doubles pair with Fairuzizuan Tazari in 2006, was initially charged in July 2022.

He was accused of cheating Lee Yang Sheng by claiming he could multiply his money through an allegedly non-existent online bet and stock trade, persuading Lee to transfer about RM60,000 to bank accounts belonging to him and his wife in 2016.

Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin prosecuted while lawyer M Athimulan acted for Lin.

Lin represented the country in the men’s doubles event at the 2006 World Cup, where he was a silver medallist.

He also won bronze medals for Malaysia at the 2006 Doha Asian Games and the 2007 SEA Games, held in Thailand.