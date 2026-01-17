2nd setback as Aaron-Wooi Yik fall in Indian Open semis

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will take home US$13,300 (RM54,000) as semi-finalists. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia suffered a second setback at the India Open badminton championships when top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik lost to their Japanese rivals in three games at the semi-final.

The world No 2 pair, who were hoping to make their second consecutive final after last week’s Malaysia Open, lost 10-21, 21-13, 11-21 to 22nd ranked Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita in a match that lasted 44 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Malaysia suffered the first blow earlier today when top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah were eliminated in the semi-final also by a Japanese pair. There are no Malaysians left in the tournament.

MORE TO COME