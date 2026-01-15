Soon Huat-Shevon reach quarters at India Open, Sze Fei-Izzuddin eliminated

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai will take on China’s world No 1 pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping in the quarter-finals of the India Open tomorrow. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National mixed doubles shuttlers Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai booked a berth in the quarter-finals of the India Open, but men’s doubles defending champions Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were eliminated in the second round today.

World No 10 pair Soon Huat-Shevon defeated Thailand’s 13th-ranked pair, Ruttanapak Oupthong–Jhenicha Sudjaiprapara, 17-21, 21-15, 21-16 in 52 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The Malaysians have now beaten the Thai pair four times in five encounters.

They will face a stern test in the quarter-finals when they take on China’s world No 1 pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping tomorrow.

The Chinese duo advanced after defeating Malaysia’s Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing 18-21, 21-17, 21-14 in another second-round match.

World No 7 pair Sze Fei-Izzuddin suffered a major setback as they were knocked out in the second round for the second consecutive tournament.

They lost 14-21, 21-17, 14-21 to the 15th-ranked Taiwanese pair Lee Jhe Hui-Yan Po Hsuan in 46 minutes.

The Malaysians were also eliminated in the second round of the Malaysia Open last week.

Malaysia’s top two men’s doubles pairs – Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun – along with women’s doubles duo Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are set to play their round of 16 matches later today.