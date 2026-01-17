Japanese pair foil Pearly-Thinaah’s final bid at India Open

This is Pearly Tan-M Thinaah’s third loss to Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto in two months. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan-M Thinaah’s run at the India Open came to an end at the hands of Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto in the semi-final.

This was the world No 2 Malaysian pair’s third loss to the 6th-ranked Japanese pair in two months. Yuki-Mayu beat them at the World Tour Finals group stage and semi-finals in China last month.

It was the same story at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi today when the Japanese pair were in complete control, winning 21-16, 21-13 in 45 minutes.

Pearly-Thinaah were also the losing semi-finalists in the championships last year.

Despite the loss, the world championship runners-up are still ahead in the head-to-head record as they have beaten the Japanese pair five times in nine encounters.

Pearly-Thinaah win a prize money of US$13,300 (RM54,000) as semi-finalists.

The duo thus failed to become the first Malaysian pair to lift the women’s doubles title since the tournament’s inception in 1973.

They were eliminated in the season opener at the Malaysia Open last week. The last World Tour title they won was the Japan Masters in November last year.