Aaron-Wooi Yik cruise into semi-finals at India Open

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will be out to do better than when they were the losing semi-finalists in the India Open last year. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik entered the semi-finals of the India Open with an easy win over their Taiwanese rivals in the quarter-finals today.

The world No 2 pair had little difficulty beating their ninth-ranked rivals, Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan, 21-19, 21-14 in 31 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Centre in New Delhi.

It was their sixth victory against the Taiwanese pair in as many encounters.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will meet the winners of the match between Taiwan’s Yang Po Han-Liu Kuang Heng and Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita for a place in the final tomorrow.

The Malaysians were losing semi-finalists in the India Open – a World Tour Super 750 tournament – last year, in which compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani went on to win the title.

Earlier today, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah also booked a semi-final berth in the championships after they defeated Taiwan’s top pair Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En Tzu in straight games.

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun will play their quarter-final match later this evening.