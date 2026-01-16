Aaron-Wooi Yik cruise into semi-finals at India Open

The world No 2 pair had little difficulty beating their ninth-ranked rivals, Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan, 21-19, 21-14 in 31 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Centre in New Delhi.
It was their sixth victory against the Taiwanese pair in as many encounters.
Aaron-Wooi Yik will meet the winners of the match between Taiwan’s Yang Po Han-Liu Kuang Heng and Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita for a place in the final tomorrow.
The Malaysians were losing semi-finalists in the India Open – a World Tour Super 750 tournament – last year, in which compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani went on to win the title.
Earlier today, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah also booked a semi-final berth in the championships after they defeated Taiwan’s top pair Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En Tzu in straight games.
Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun will play their quarter-final match later this evening.