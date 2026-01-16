Soon Huat-Shevon go down fighting to top Chinese pair in India Open

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai have lost all five of their encounters with top Chinese pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s mixed doubles challenge in the India Open has ended after the sole representatives in the category, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, lost narrowly to the top pair in the quarter-finals.

Despite putting up a gallant fight, the world No 10 ranked Malaysians lost 19-21, 21-19, 18-21 to Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping in 74 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Soon Huat-Shevon had made a great comeback in the second game when trailing 9-16 to eventually win and force a decider, but the Chinese pair made fewer errors to win the third game.

The husband-wife duo, who were semi-finalists last year, have lost all their five encounters with Yan Zhe-Dong Ping.

Soon Huat-Shevon won prize money of US$5,937 (RM24,000) as quarter-finalists in the World Tour Super 750 championship.

The remaining Malaysian quarter-finalists who will be in action later today are men’s doubles pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, as well as women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah.