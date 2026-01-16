Mother, boyfriend claim trial to child neglect, assault charges

Dayang Nurshida pleaded not guilty to neglecting her 10-year-old son, while her boyfriend Masran was charged with injuring him. (Bernama pic)

SEREMBAN : An unemployed woman pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of neglecting her 10-year-old son, while her boyfriend was charged with causing hurt to the boy.

Dayang Nurshida, 30, was charged with neglecting the boy in a manner likely to cause him physical harm at an apartment on Jalan Desa Palma, Nilai, between September 2025 and January this year.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1) (A) of the Child Act 2001, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if convicted.

Judge Surita Budin denied bail after deputy public prosecutor Nor Nazihah Asmuni did not offer any bail due to questions over the woman’s citizenship.

She fixed Feb 23 for mention of the case.

“Checks found the accused is a Baja, but based on the victim’s birth certificate, the nationality (of the accused) is Filipino,” Nazihah said.

Separately, Dayang’s boyfriend, Masran, 22, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Nurul Farha Sulaiman to a charge of voluntarily causing injury to the child at the same place on Jan 6.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Masran, a bartender, also pleaded not guilty before magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli to possessing four obscene photos and four obscene videos on his mobile phone at the same apartment on Jan 7.

The offence, under Section 292 of the Penal Code, carries up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court granted Masran bail of RM4,500 for both charges and set Feb 16 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors P Rubini and Nik Nur Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi, while Masran was represented by lawyers YY Ng and Ardelliza Izmaryanti Shafie from the National Legal Aid Foundation.