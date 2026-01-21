Osaka says ‘I’m a little strange’ after Melbourne fashion statement

Naomi Osaka enters the court ahead of her women’s singles first-round match against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Naomi Osaka says she is “a little strange” but doesn’t care after an audacious jellyfish-inspired fashion statement at the Australian Open went viral.

The Japanese superstar emerged onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round clash on Tuesday carrying a white parasol with matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil.

It was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers.

“Honestly, I realise I’m a little strange because I don’t really think I care,” the four-time Grand Slam winner said in response to her outfit.

“For me, I just feel like I want to do things that create joy and happiness.

“For me, obviously I really love fashion. That makes me excited to wake up and do the whole, like, walk-on or whatever. It just creates a little bit more joy in that whole match preparation.”

Almost at the same time Osaka walked on court, Vogue magazine ran an interview with her where she explained what it called her “exoskeletal look”.

Before Osaka, the legendary Serena Williams famously combined tennis with fashion, with her sister Venus and Russian Maria Sharapova also well known for making statements with their on-court attire.

“I grew up with the GOATs of style — Serena, Venus, Sharapova,” she said.

“I think it all comes down to personality, too. I don’t expect someone that’s really reserved to freaking put a veil on their head and go out and play their match.

“But I think people, I don’t know, you see bits of personality.”

Osaka, who grew up primarily in the United States, attributed her interest in fashion to when she first went to Japan as a 13-year-old and “it felt like people could be themselves with their clothes”.

While bold when it comes to her clothes, the 28-year-old is the first to admit she is shy off court.

“I feel like when I step on the court, I’m not the me that you’re talking to right now,” she told reporters.

“I almost feel like I’m a Barbie that dresses up and goes on the court and does something.

“When I come back in the locker room is when I’m like my true quiet Naomi.”