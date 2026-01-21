Police reports lodged against 3 childcare centres for alleged child abuse

The social welfare department said the premises provided taska, tadika, rehabilitation and therapy services for children with disabilities, under the Al-Kauthar Eduqids label.

PETALING JAYA : The social welfare department has lodged police reports against three childcare centres in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Puchong over allegations of child abuse.

The department said the department’s Selangor branch inspected the three premises this morning together with the state education department, after public complaints were filed with the department alleging child neglect and abuse.

“All three centres were not registered as taska operators under the Child Care Centre Act 1984. As such, the Selangor social welfare department will take administrative and enforcement action against the centres.

“The premises were also found to be in unsatisfactory condition, unconducive (to proper childcare) and did not fulfil the appropriate safety requirements,” it said in a statement.

The department said while police were investigating the allegations, it would also be meeting the management of Al-Kauthar Eduqids for an explanation.